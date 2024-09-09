Is CID making a comeback?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Here’s how brands are keeping the nostalgic wave alive
It's been 6 years since the iconic crime show CID went off the air, and rumours of its return are swirling. First airing in 1998, CID (Crime Investigation Department) became one of India’s longest-running TV shows, captivating audiences for two decades before abruptly ending in 2018. Yet, its fan base remains as passionate as ever.
The unforgettable team—Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as the door-busting Daya—along with Dr. Salunkhe (Narendra Gupta), Dr. Taarika (Shraddha Musale), Freddy (Dinesh Phadnis), Purvi (Ansha Sayed), and others, kept viewers hooked for years.
Fans continue to keep CID alive with memes, often quoting iconic lines like “Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya” and the fan-favourite “Daya, darwaza tod do!”
Saksham Jadon, founder and CEO of Youngun, a creative agency specialising in memes, content, and internet culture, believes that memes help in tackling a key marketing challenge for brands- the lack of exclusivity in consumer engagement on social media.
Jadon says, “Everybody then was just repeating the same old style of communication, while hoping for different results. There was no distinction. And to me, it was a clear marketing problem that required a fix. And memes are just unadulterated, audience-first, content that essentially define social media as we know it today.”
Now, the latest buzz suggests that the show might return with its beloved cast. A clip from an old podcast featuring Shetty, Srivastava and more actors from the serial has gone viral, sparking excitement as the cast appears to hint at a potential comeback.
There’s no confirmation from Sony yet on whether the rumours are true. But if the show does return, will it feature the original cast? Brands have already jumped on the nostalgia trip with the CID team. Here are a few examples:
Deconstruct, a science-based skincare brand, recently reunited Gupta and Srivastava in an ad where they play ‘forensic-forensic’ as Dr. Salunkhe and Abhijeet promoting their oil-free moisturiser.
A few months ago, Nykaa, a beauty and lifestyle company, teamed up with Satam and Shetty to educate viewers on the essential Cleanser, Serum, Moisturiser, and Sunscreen (CSMS) skincare routine. In the ad, the duo cracked the case of common skin issues like open pores and pimples, providing valuable skincare tips with their signature flair.
Colgate, the oral hygiene brand, added a humorous twist by featuring Satam, Shetty and Gupta in a playful investigation of its own ad, Neend Bhagao Taazgi Jagao, which had a few goof-ups. The actors playing the CID team invited viewers to join in the fun and spot the hidden mistakes themselves.
Last year, boAt's Killer ad featured Anup Soni from Crime Patrol show setting the stage with a suspenseful warning of a killer's arrival. The ad had Shetty dramatically breaking down a door (echoing Satam's classic line, "Daya darwaza tod do"), while Satam searched for the killer. The twist? The so-called killer was actually a killer sale on boAt products, offering discounts of up to 70%.