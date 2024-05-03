Actor Ryan Reynolds skydives his way to becoming Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's newest chief island officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The actor from Deadpool assumes the role after actor Jason Momoa, who had previously taken over from comedian Kevin Hart.
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the region’s leisure and entertainment destination, appointed Hollywood’s superstar Ryan Reynolds as its newest chief island officer (CIO). Following in the footsteps of former CIOs Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa, Reynolds brings his trademark charm and wit to the role, promising an unforgettable era of adventure and excitement.
In the uproarious new trailer, Reynolds descends from the sky, parachuting straight into the heart of the action amidst speeding cars on Yas Marina Circuit. However, much to his chagrin, he misses his intended landing spot at the illustrious W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, adding a hilarious twist to his grand entrance.
Reynolds strides forward with an air of unmistakable confidence, poised to unveil his new role as CIO. With pride, he recounts the diverse array of hats he's worn throughout his career: actor, producer, owner of a Welsh football club and now another title to his repertoire, proudly proclaiming himself the chief island officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi.
Yet, as he attempts to continue his dramatic speech, his words are swiftly drowned out by the buzzing cacophony of speeding cars. The video sets the stage for a journey ahead as Reynolds prepares to dive headfirst into Yas Island's thrilling attractions. After all, its Ryan's island, and everyone else is just along for the ride.
Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, enthusiastically remarked, “With the appointment of Ryan Reynolds as our latest chief island officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, we continue the tradition of excellence established by Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa. Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We're thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy.”
From speeding through rollercoasters at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi to exploring Gotham City at Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Reynolds is rolling into Yas Island with unmatched energy and style, inviting fans to #RollLikeRyan and experience the island like never before.