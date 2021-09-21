Actress Eva Longoria speaks to her first-grade self on reaffirming ‘worth’ for L’Oréal Paris

In the late 2000s, the tagline changed to ‘Because we’re worth it'. Regarding the change in the tagline, as per Mediapost, during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2017, Adrien Koskas, Global Brand President, GARNIER (then General Manager - L'Oréal Paris UKI) said, “Diversity is not a trend because it is a cool thing to do right now. What is important for us is to really walk the talk. You need to put acts behind it."