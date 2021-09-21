Actress Eva Longoria speaks to her first-grade self on reaffirming ‘worth’ for L’Oréal Paris

It’s part of the brand’s ‘Lessons On Worth’ series that aims to add more meaning to the ‘worth it’ tagline.
To be given a chance to speak to your younger self and dole out life lessons is a secret wish we all crave; it’d make things so much different (read easier) than what they’re right now. Actress Eva Longoria does the same for the 'Lessons of Worth' series from L’Oréal Paris.
She, in the video, speaks to her first-grade self and reaffirms her worth: “You’re worth it”. Why? Because it’s heartening to have someone reaffirm your worth when you feel and look different from the other kids.
“'You’re worth it' can change someone’s afternoon, it can change their life, it can change a culture,” says the actress.
Started in 2020, Lessons of Worth is a series made by McCann Paris for the cosmetics giant aimed to add weight and more meaning to the “worth it” tagline. The first video of this campaign featured American actress Viola Davis.
L’Oréal Paris’ iconic ‘Worth it’ tagline celebrates 50 years in 2021. It was in New York City in 1971 when Ilon Specht, a 23-year-old junior copywriter, wrote ‘Because I’m Worth It’. There was a shift from ‘I’m’ to ‘You’re’ from the 80s and became common in the 90s in an attempt for being inclusive.
In the late 2000s, the tagline changed to ‘Because we’re worth it'. Regarding the change in the tagline, as per Mediapost, during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2017, Adrien Koskas, Global Brand President, GARNIER (then General Manager - L'Oréal Paris UKI) said, “Diversity is not a trend because it is a cool thing to do right now. What is important for us is to really walk the talk. You need to put acts behind it."