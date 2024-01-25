Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and John Jacobs unveil retro-glam eyewear collection

Drawing inspiration from Sobhita's style and personality, the selection of eyewear is a love letter to a bygone era.
With actress Sobhita Dhulipala, John Jacobs seeks to add a layer of magnetism to their latest eyewear collection. The statement aims to take users on a journey through whimsical retro-glam, reimagining timeless styles with a contemporary twist.
The limited edition is a love letter to a bygone era, where playful cat-eyes sing of glamour and vibrant silhouettes whisper timeless elegance. Drawing inspiration from Sobhita's style and personality, the selection of eyewear is inclusive and goes beyond current trends.
Apeksha Gupta, CEO and creative director, John Jacobs, said, “When we envisioned the new brand collaboration, Sobhita immediately came to mind. Her versatile personality, sophistication, and contemporary style mirror the traits we wanted to convey through the brand campaign. Hopefully, this will inspire a new wave of creativity and self-assurance among our consumers.”
Sobhita Dhulipala, expressed her thoughts, “Collaborating with John Jacobs felt natural because of their fashion-forward style. I am waiting to see how these stories will unfold for the wearers."
Dhulipala's glasses, crafted with John Jacobs' commitment to offer premium quality, feature accents that honour antiquated axioms while adapting to modern standards. The 1930s-inspired frames and retro cat-eye curves are designed to underline one's personality and leave a lasting impression.