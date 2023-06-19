Ad Net Zero mandates science-based targets reporting for supporters

In further developments to mark Ad Net Zero’s first anniversary of its international roll-out, all Ad Net Zero supporters, global, and at a national level, are now required to set a public science based net zero target. This can be done through either the Science Based Targets initiative, a commitment to the UN Race to Zero (including via the SME Climate Hub), The Climate Pledge, or other comparable alternatives. Supporters will also now be required to measure and report their progress annually. Targets will need to be created within 12 months if not already in place and Ad Net Zero will provide guidance to connect supporters with resources to help set, measure and report. An analysis of the industry’s path to net zero, based on the Ad Net Zero’s Global Group publicly reported targets, has been published on adnetzero.com, sharing how many of the industry’s biggest organisations are committing to decarbonisation and by what point.