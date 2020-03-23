Ad spots, media planning and postponement in times of Coronavirus

On creating an ad spot for Facebook, with a message of togetherness in the time of isolation, a Taproot Dentsu spokesperson says, "This particular ad is part of a larger campaign that was conceptualised and created in the last quarter of 2019, as India's version of the global ‘More Together’ campaign for Facebook. The first commercial aired before Holi, and this is the second in the series. So, it’s an ongoing campaign, not a new one, and the point of it is not to show a community, but to underline the spirit of people and what they can achieve if they join forces and come together. We do recognise that social isolation is the need of the hour and it is imperative that each one of us does our best to participate. In fact, it is our individual and collective duty, and only when we come together is when the power of a community at work is seen."