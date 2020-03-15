Corona scare: No filming till March 31; TV to suffer the most

Most TV series are filmed inside walled environments. The producer of a supernatural show, which is currently on air, believes this decision will harm the daily wagers working on the sets the most. She goes on to say that since production houses were already taking necessary preventive measures, this 'dictate' was unnecessary. "At some stage, we need to realise that not earning any money a day is a luxury that not all can afford. Instead of putting a blanket ban on shooting, the unions could have mandated regular scans, which would have instead helped detect the virus. As far as the show is concerned, we will see how much we can squeeze in the next couple of days that we have," she asserts.