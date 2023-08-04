Ad volumes on GEC channels grew 5%in the first half of 2023: TAM report

FMCG players have dominated the GEC ad space. Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser India and Godrej Consumer Products have been the top advertisers of the period on GEC. During Jan-Jun 2023, total 3.7 thousand plus brands were present on Television. The report says, 5 out of Top 10 brands were from ‘HUL’ and remaining 5 from ‘Reckitt Benckiser'.