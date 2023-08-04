Ad volumes on GEC channels grew 5%in the first half of 2023: TAM report

Hindi GEC was the leading genre for advertising with 24% share of ad
volumes says the report.
GEC Ad volumes saw 5% rise in Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22 says a TAM AdEx report. Jan-Jun 2023 observed a 9% growth in GEC ad volumes whereas Jan-Jun 2022 saw a 3% rise over Jan-Jun 2021. It says that during both Jan-Jun’23 and Jan-Jun’22, ‘Hindi GEC’ was the leading genre for advertising with 24% share of ad volumes.
‘Food & Beverage' was the leading advertising category (29%) followed by ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ sector with a 22% share. ‘Auto’ is the only new entered sector in top 10 list of sectors. The Top 10 categories together added 40% share of GEC ad volumes in the period.
FMCG players have dominated the GEC ad space. Hindustan Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser India and Godrej Consumer Products have been the top advertisers of the period on GEC. During Jan-Jun 2023, total 3.7 thousand plus brands were present on Television. The report says, 5 out of Top 10 brands were from ‘HUL’ and remaining 5 from ‘Reckitt Benckiser'.
‘Toilet Soaps’ category saw highest increase in Ad seconds (91%) followed by ‘Toilet/Floor Cleaners’ with 50% growth.