Ad volumes on Television grew by 5% in Apr-Jun’23 : TAM AdEx Report

Ad volumes saw a 1% growth in Jul-Sep’23 compared to Jan-Mar’23, says the report.
Ad Volumes on Television witnessed growth of 5% in Apr-June 2023 and a 1% growth in July-September 2023 compared to Jan-March 2023. There was a 4% degrowth in July-September 2023 compared to July-September 2022.
The top 10 sectors together added 89% share of ad volumes in July-September 2023. Food and beverage was the leading advertising sector with 21%, followed by personal care (18%) and services (14%).
The top 10 categories collectively added 33% share of ad volumes on Television Advertising during July-September 2023. Biscuits, Tea and Mosquito Repellents were the new entrants in the top 10 list of categories compared to April-June 2023.
HUL and Reckitt Benckiser (India) remained the top advertisers during Q’1, Q’2 and Q’3 of 2023. Britannia Industries and Nestle India entered the top 10 list during July-September 2023 and secured 9th and 10th positions compared to their 14th and 13th positions respectively in April-June 2023.
The top 10 advertisers contributed 49% share of ad volumes on TV Advertising. The top 10 brands together accounted for 10% share of ad volumes on Television advertising. Out of the top 10 brands present in July-September 2023, 5 of them belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) and 4 belonged to Hindustan Unilever.
In the growing categories, milk beverages saw the highest increase in Ad Volumes resulting in 30% growth during July-September 2023 compared to April-June 2023 followed by Ecom-Online Shopping with 76% growth.
GEC and Movies Genre witnessed a minor rise in share of ad volumes in July-September 2023. Whereas, News and Kids Genre’s share was maintained throughout all 3 quarters. The top 5 genres together contributed more than 90% share of ad volumes in each of the Q'1, Q’2 and Q'3 of 2023.