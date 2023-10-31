Ad volumes per match grew by 24% in ICC World Cup 23: TAM Sports report

The report explores Indexed Growth in average ad volumes for ICC World Cup'23 Vs ICC World Cup'19 for the first 23 matches.
ICC World Cup'23 witnessed indexed growth of 24% from first 23 matches in terms of avg. ad volumes per match compared to ICC World Cup'19. The count of categories grew by 29%. Brands grew by 24% and advertisers grew by 2% when compared to ICC World Cup '19 during the first 23 matches from both the World Cups.
In ICC World Cup '23, Perfumes/Deodorant was the leading category with 9% share of ad volumes. Perfumes/Deodorant & Ecom-Wallets were the only common categories between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup'19 in the first 23 matches.
Among top 5 Advertisers, Vini Product & FX Mart were the only common advertisers between ICC World Cup '23 and ICC World Cup'19.The top 5 advertisers collectively added 32% share of ad volumes during ICC World Cup '23.
The top 5 categories like banking, airlines, footwear and consumer durables together covered 33% share of ad volumes during the first 23 matches of ICC World Cup '23. More than 45 new categories and more than 165 new brands advertised in 23 matches. 'Bharat Petroleum MAK' was the leading brand followed by 'Mahindra XUV 700' and ‘My11circle’.
Categories like Ecom-Education, Ecom-Auto Products & Services and financial services chose to stay away from the World Cup this time but were the top advertisers in the 2019 World Cup.