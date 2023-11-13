Adani Realty's #AddressOfGoodness Campaign Illuminates Diwali with Acts of Kindness

Conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide , the campaign captures the spirit of Diwali by reinforcing the message that it's the little things that truly make an address of goodness.
Adani Realty has unveiled its heartwarming Diwali campaign, #AddressOfGoodness, emphasizing the transformative power of small acts of kindness. The ad film, crafted by Tonic Worldwide, revolves around a young man who, despite teasing from his sister, sends greeting cards to houses in Sunrise Society, Agra. Each card bears only a door number, fostering a sense of mystery.
At the local post office, a curious postman discovers the purpose behind the anonymous greetings. As he delivers the cards, residents are met with unexpected Diwali wishes and gifts, prompting a realisation of the young man's selfless gesture.
The film concludes with a poignant moment as the postman, encountering the young man on a balcony, extends a heartfelt Diwali greeting. The brand wraps up the narrative, underscoring the essence of goodness with the hashtag #AddressOfGoodness.
Conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide, the campaign beautifully captures the spirit of Diwali by spotlighting the joy that thoughtful actions can bring, reinforcing the message that it's the little things that truly make an address of goodness.
Agency: Tonic Worldwide
Chief Creative Office: Sudish Balan
Creative Director: Joshna Joseph
Creative Production Head: Pravin Singh
Associate Producers: Adwait Karambelkar, Yamini Benjamin
Director (Film): Rukshana Tabassum
DA: Kushagra Maheshwari
1st AD: Arjun
2nd AD: Human Nagariya