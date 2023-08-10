Adani Wilmar's 'Health Aaj Se' campaign shines a light on Fortune Xpert Total Balance Oil for enhanced wellbeing

Commenting on the latest TVC launch campaign, Vineeth Viswambharan, associate vice president, marketing & sales, Adani Wilmar said, "As India's leading food and edible oil player, Adani Wilmar places great importance on nutritional value that consumers seek in their grocery choices. Many of our consumers today have a deep understanding of the varied nutrients present in different oils and they change their edible oils periodically to benefit from the same. We have introduced Fortune Xpert Total Balance which delivers consumers a holistic solution that combines the goodness of three powerful oils. It’s a game-changer in the edible oil segment, as Indians have become extremely health-conscious in the post-pandemic world.”