ADbhoot puts babies at the centre of Little Angel's new campaign

ADbhoot has rolled out a new television campaign for Little Angel Baby Diaper titled India’s Finest Baby Diaper. The campaign shifts the usual category lens by positioning babies, rather than parents, as the decision-makers.

Set in a fictional boardroom called the India’s Finest Baby Diaper Forum, the film features infants aged between six months and one-and-a-half years discussing product attributes such as wetness indicators and leak protection. The narrative concludes with a voiceover line delivered by a 'Boss Baby' character.

The agency handled the campaign from strategy to execution, including set design and production. The film uses a scaled-down set created to reflect a baby’s perspective, along with selective use of AI tools to enhance visual continuity and realism within the narrative.

Vaibhav Pandit, founder & creative director, ADbhoot, said: “The best ideas are the ones that feel effortless, where technology doesn’t replace emotion but refines it. With Little Angel, the thought was simple yet bold: let babies decide what’s best for them. From that point on, everything, the set design, tone, and use of AI was aimed at making that imagination feel real. It’s the kind of collaboration where creative thinking and modern production move in harmony.”

Chirag Pan, managing director, Pan Health, said: “At Little Angel, we’ve always believed that true innovation begins with empathy; understanding what babies need and what parents value. This campaign captures that spirit beautifully. It brings together intelligence, humour, and warmth in a way that mirrors what the brand stands for: smart comfort for every baby.”

The campaign adds to the growing use of unconventional storytelling formats in baby-care advertising, using humour and visual cues to communicate product benefits.