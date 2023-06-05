Addias’ ‘Impossible is Nothing’ finds its way onto the Indian cricket jersey

Cricketers struggle to describe what their jersey means to them in the first Adidas spot for Indian cricket.
Shot across dusty lanes, packed terraces, crowded buses, and near-empty trains, Adidas’ first ad, after becoming the Indian cricket team kit sponsor, not only espouses the sports apparel maker’s Impossible is Nothing mindset, it goes on to ask the viewer a simple question - What does this Indian cricket team jersey mean to you?
The 78-second film, answering its question, depicts the love for the jersey that every fan and player feels through rain and shine and wins and losses.
The film's visual spectacle takes one through the hearts and minds of players and fans. One can see them playing off each other, sometimes even completing each other's sentences, in this fast-paced film set to a catchy track.
Starring in the film are cricketers Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana, and Renuka Singh Thakur.
Adidas on June 2, 2023, unveiled the new Test, T20, and One Day International (ODI) jerseys for the first time. The Indian men’s team will don the new kits for the first time during the upcoming World Test Championship Finals.
Adidas has signed a five-year contract with the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) as the official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team. It grants the brand exclusive rights for manufacturing kits for all the formats of the game. Adidas will be the sole supplier for all match, training, and travel wear for the BCCI- including the men’s, women’s, and youth teams.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced the partnership in a tweet a couple of weeks ago.
Fundamental, a creative agency, has worked on the announcement of the partnership between Adidas and BCCI and all other communications around it. Aaquib Wani, founder and art director of Aaquib Wani Design, is behind the jersey’s design.
The new Adidas Team India jerseys are on sale at the brand’s stores and on its website.