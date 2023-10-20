Aditya Birla collaborates with Dentsu Creative India to launch ‘Tareeka badlo, Business badlega’

The film highlights Udyog Plus program that offers business loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to MSMEs through a paperless journey.
Aditya Birla and Dentsu Creative India have launched a new campaign for Udyog Plus - a one-stop digital platform that supports micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. ‘Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega’, aims to position Udyog Plus as a solution that enables MSMEs to avail of working capital loans, merchant loans and business loans in just two minutes, without any paperwork.
The film showcases the stories of individuals who pursue their business dreams, and how Udyog Plus helps them. Whether it is a skilled technician who wants to upgrade their workshop or a boutique owner who seeks a stylish makeover, the campaign resonates with those who aspire for growth. It emphasizes the role of digital transformation, allowing customers to access multiple services on a single platform.
Darshana Shah, head-marketing and customer experience, Aditya Birla Capital, said, “Every small step towards progress is a giant leap for these individuals, and our campaign is a testament to their unwavering spirit and determination.”
“There are very few opportunities where you get to uplift the true potential of Real India and 'Udyog Plus' initiative is one of them. The creative proposition 'Tareeka Badlo, Business Badlega' sends out a strong message to India's MSME sector that business loans and other solutions are not only easy but also just 2 minutes away”, added, Ajeet Shukla, group executive creative director- West, Dentsu Creative India.
The campaign is live on social, digital media, print and television.
Credits
Agency: Dentsu Creative India
Chief Executive Officer: Amit Wadhwa
Chief Strategy Officer: Sumeer Mathur
Chief Creative Officer (West & South): Surjo Dutt
President (West & South): Indrajeet Mookerjee
Group Executive Creative Director (West): Ajeet Shukla
Executive Creative Director: Giamaria Fernandes
Senior Account Director: Hemant Joshi
Brand Strategy Director: Chinmay Karandikar
Brand Strategy Manager: Gurkiran Shahi
Creative Director: Rutul Mistry
Group Head - Copy: Mitesh Mahadik
Art Director: Niraj Sahani
Production house: DLB Production
Producer: Depak Bhosale
Director: Mayur Goel