Aditya Birla Health Insurance ropes in Vikrant Massey for Activ One product campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, "With this campaign, we are emphasising how Activ One not only addresses health insurance needs but also empowers policyholders to achieve their healthiest self. We're delighted to have Vikrant Massey as the face of the Active One. His relatable persona resonates with diverse audiences, aligning seamlessly with ABHI's vision of providing accessible health insurance to customers from all backgrounds.”