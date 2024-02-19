Aditya Birla Health Insurance ropes in Vikrant Massey for Activ One product campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aditya Birla Health Insurance has teamed up with actor Vikrant Massey to unveil a multi-film campaign that will showcase the features of its recently launched product, Activ One.
The campaign presents Activ One as a comprehensive health insurance plan that has been thoughtfully designed to not only address customers' health insurance needs, but also to empower them to achieve their healthiest selves.
Through the campaign, Vikrant Massey emphasises the unique blend of health and insurance features, aligning with its mission of promoting a healthier lifestyle. The campaign's tagline,'100% Health. 100% Health Insurance,' underscores this commitment.
The first of the four films, features Vikrant Massey narrating the Claim Protect feature of Activ One plan in a witty manner. Vikrant highlights the insurance feature that offers healthy customers up to 100% refund of the paid premium as HealthReturns for staying active. The subsequent films follow a similar approach by highlighting the other key features of the plan.
Commenting on the campaign, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said, "With this campaign, we are emphasising how Activ One not only addresses health insurance needs but also empowers policyholders to achieve their healthiest self. We're delighted to have Vikrant Massey as the face of the Active One. His relatable persona resonates with diverse audiences, aligning seamlessly with ABHI's vision of providing accessible health insurance to customers from all backgrounds.”
Darshana Shah, marketing head, Aditya Birla Capital, said “We're excited to have Vikrant Massey as the brand ambassador for this new campaign. It will further strengthen Activ One’s compelling narrative and reach and inspire customers to embrace a healthy lifestyle.”
The campaign will run on television, OTT, and other digital platforms, including YouTube and Meta. It will also use the OOH medium to popularise the campaign across cities.