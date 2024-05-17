afaqs! FOIL Conference 2024: Celebrating the power of local languages in mass media

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On May 17, 2024, Bengaluru will host the afaqs! Festival of Indian Languages, a celebration of the myriad voices that constitute the fabric of our nation.
India's media landscape has transformed into a vibrant tapestry, enriched by the proliferation of local languages, driven by the explosion of digital platforms in recent decades. From the nostalgic charm of print to the dynamic allure of digital video, avenues for storytelling in regional languages have flourished like never before.
On May 17, 2024, Bengaluru will host the afaqs! Festival of Indian Languages (FOIL) at the Welcomhotel by ITC, an event that promises not just insights but an exploration into the heart of India's linguistic diversity. This is not your average conference; it's a celebration of the myriad voices that constitute the fabric of our nation.
afaqs! FOIL will bring together prominent figures from advertising, media, and marketing to explore the untapped potential of local languages. Esteemed veterans like VKC Razak and dynamic voices such as Santosh Hegde, Puneet Kapoor, and Aparna Giridhar will share their experiences on leveraging language to connect with consumers on a deeper level.
The agenda is packed with thought-provoking sessions. Dive into the world of regional content on OTT platforms with experts like Sathyajith Divakaran and Divya Dixit, who will unravel the nuances of captivating audiences beyond metro cities. A fireside chat with Arjun Ranga, CEO and Managing Director of N Ranga Rao & Sons (Cycle Pure Agarbathi), will shed light on the interplay of culture, tradition, and marketing prowess.
The event is about more than just business; it's about forging connections and partnerships that transcend borders. Our Media Partner, anandabazar.com, along with The Advertising Club Bangalore as our Community Partner, will be pivotal in this endeavor. Introbot, our Networking Partner, will facilitate interactions throughout the event. We also extend our gratitude to our Associate Partners, including Jagran New Media, Manorama Online, TimesNow Navbharat, and Voxxy Media, for their invaluable support.
At the heart of afaqs! FOIL lies a crucial question: Are we harnessing the full potential of language localisation? The answers, insights, and discussions at afaqs! FOIL Conference 2024 will resonate far beyond the conference halls, shaping the future of media communication in India.
Mark your calendars and join us in Bengaluru for a journey that celebrates the power, beauty, and diversity of India's languages—a journey that promises to unlock new horizons in media innovation and storytelling.