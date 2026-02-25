After Diljit’s ‘aaah’, Coca-Cola taps Yash for ‘Bondaaah’

Coca-cola appears to be doubling down on a sonic strategy in India. After leaning on Diljit Dosanjh’s exaggerated “aaah” delivery to turn everyday food into a mnemonic, the brand has now released a film with Kannada actor Yash where a simple snack pairing becomes the hook: bonda meets Coke, and the word stretches into “Bondaaah”.

Diljit’s version drew from Punjabi humour and internet meme culture, while Yash’s “Bondaaah” taps into a distinctly southern snack ritual. The connective tissue is not the visual aesthetic but the sound.

In a beverage market crowded with visually loud advertising, audio offers a different route to recall. A phrase that can be spoken or imitated often travels faster on short-form platforms than a purely visual gag.

The stretched “aaah” or “Bondaaah” does not just describe refreshment; it becomes a ritualised way of saying the food itself, be it pizza, kulcha, or bhatura with Diljit, or bonda with Yash.

Also Read: Coke & Bhaturaaaah! How Diljit turns canteen food into a brand story

Repeatedly tying itself to specific dishes is not restricted to Coca-Cola alone. Thums Up has leaned into similar territory in the past, when Shah Rukh Khan paired the drink with biryani.

As summer approaches, the beverage category is no longer restricted to legacy cola players and now includes everyone from zero-per-cent alcohol drinks to zero-sugar beverages. Standing out through sound is one way to cut through the clutter.