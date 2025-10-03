Coke & Bhaturaaaah! How Diljit turns canteen food into a brand story

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar known for his music and playful pop-culture persona, has been the face of Coca-Cola India since 2022, starring in campaigns that showcase his charm and mass appeal. His latest ad dives into Coca-Cola’s “food + Coke” universe, and it’s as Punjabi as it gets.

Advertisment

In the spot, Diljit is served chole-bhature, but he insists it’s “not chole-bhature, it’s chole-bhaturaaaah,” stretching out the word with his trademark drawl before pairing it with a Coke. The punchline? Every dish, regardless of how desi it is, deserves to be paired with a Coke.

In another ad, Sanya Malhotra asks Diljit to order “Pizzaaaah!” But his trademark drawl leads to confusion, and he ends up with a mountain of pizzas. True to the Coke playbook, though, he doesn’t forget to pair them with the drink. The spot wraps up with a cheeky twist—Sanya clarifies, “pizza + Coca-Cola = Pizzaaaah.”





Coke + food: a long-standing recipe

This playbook is not new for Coca-Cola. Campus-goers in the ‘90s and 2000s may remember posters in canteens showcasing a cold Coke next to samosas, fried rice, or burgers—an indirect reminder that the aerated drink was as local as your college meal. Back then, the promise was simple: no matter what you’re eating, Coke adds fizz to the pairing.

Fast forward to now, and the soft-drink giant is using the same nudge strategy through homegrown stars like Diljit. Only now, it’s not large-format hoardings but buzzy ads meant to be shared by college kids over WhatsApp or Instagram Reels.

Coke Zero, Subway and the QSR push

Coca-Cola’s food-pairing playbook isn’t new—globally, it’s long been associated with McDonald’s burgers, with offerings like Coke Float becoming a menu favourite. In India, Coke Zero roped in Tiger Shroff to promote Subway sandwiches as the perfect combo.



Subway outlets worldwide already default to Coca-Cola products, reinforcing that connection. What feels fresh today is how Coke delivers the message locally through cultural quirks, memeable stars, and desi dishes, like Diljit Dosanjh’s chole bhature moment, all to underline the same simple idea: no meal is really complete without a Coke.

Playing the word-of-mouth game

Instead of a high-decibel TV campaign or prime-time digital takeover, Coke seems to know exactly where to focus its efforts this time. The new Diljit ads aren’t designed for a mass-media blitz—they’re positioned more as light, sharable content living online and thriving through word-of-mouth chatter.

The target is unmistakable: late teens and 20-somethings in college canteens who might just parrot Diljit’s “pizzzaaaa” or “bhaturaaaaah” the next time they queue up for lunch with friends.

Why is Diet Coke the new cool among Gen Z?

While Coca-Cola celebrates Bhature moments, its silver sibling, Diet Coke, quietly rules the cool, calorie-conscious corner of the fridge.

In markets such as the US and UK, sales of Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero have grown for four consecutive quarters, driven by marketing campaigns, social media visibility, and a broader shift toward low- and zero-sugar beverages.

In India, the vibe is similar, with young consumers choosing Diet Coke at cafés, college hangouts, and weekend meals, drawn as much by the lighter calories as by the effortless “cool factor” that comes with that silver can in hand.