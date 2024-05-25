After Oreo, MS Dhoni teams up with Citroën to help India’s chances at the World Cup

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The ad surprisingly shows a press conference set up like one of the ads from Oreo.
With Oreo, MS Dhoni first tried to bring back 2011 in 2022 and relaunch the Cadbury-owned cookie because India won the 50-over cricket World Cup and Oreo debuted in India in 2011; he, in a press conference, urged folks to bring back 2011 because “to create history, you need to recreate history” and help India win the T20 World Cup.
In 2023, he and Oreo asked people not to discuss India’s chances before the 50-over World Cup to ward off any evil eye.
It has become second nature to see the former international cricketer pop onto screens right before a 50-over or 20-over World Cup asking people to do this or that to improve India’s chances at cricket’s two biggest tournaments.
Dhoni has now teamed up with French automobile brand Citroën to start the world’s biggest fan army because he, after India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup finals at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium last year, wants to leave no stone unturned to guarantee India’s victory at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
In a 60-second ad, he says he’ll make Citroën Team Dhoni and send several of the automaker’s cars across India to record peoples’ cheers for Team India, and one can also record their cheer on the brand’s website.
To build anticipation for this commerical and activity, MS Dhoni had posted on his Facebook handle a few days ago: Time to take the leap. It’s time to do what matters. I’m starting my own team.
It’s the first ad starring the former Indian cricket team captain for Citroën after he was announced as its brand ambassador a day ago (May 24, 2024).
The upcoming T20 World Cup is its ninth edition and will take place in the West Indies and the United States from 1 to June 29 2024. India plays its first match against Ireland on June 5.