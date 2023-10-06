After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summons Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi for Mahadev Betting app case

The allegations levelled by the Enforcement Directorate paint a portrait of opulence and extravagance. Private jets were purportedly chartered to ferry family members from Nagpur to the United Arab Emirates for a lavish wedding ceremony. A constellation of celebrities was enlisted to perform at this event, with wedding planners, dancers, and decorators sourced from Mumbai. Intriguingly, clandestine financial channels, known as hawala, were allegedly utilised to facilitate cash payments in this elaborate affair.