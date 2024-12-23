Agile, audacious, and witty: Why 2024 belonged to the indie ad agencies

Independent agencies are increasingly thriving in India due to their creative freedom and agility. Unlike large network agencies that often adhere to global standards and advertising protocols, independent firms are innovating and adapting quickly to market changes.

Advertisment

As a result, an increasing number of new independent agencies are entering the market. Agencies such as Steve&Priya, Next Wave, and Where is the Brief have emerged this year, while last year's entrants such as Talented and TGTHR continue to make their mark through quirky campaigns.

Campaigns such as YouTube’s Ganji Chudail, Urban Company’s Choti Soch, Zepto’s Kaju Katli, and Swiggy’s meme crossover ads are some of the most memorable in 2024, executed and conceptualised by independent agencies.

Independent agencies have many opportunities to do good work. They’re bringing fresh perspectives and introducing brands in ways we haven't seen before. The past couple of years have been especially conducive to experimentation. Arvind Krishnan, founder and CEO of Manja

The role of start-ups

A vibrant start-up ecosystem in India is driving a growing entrepreneurial spirit that significantly benefits independent agencies. However, the dynamics are changing rapidly, and independent agencies must be ready to cater to all, say the leaders.

Speaking about the role of start-ups in the growth of independent agencies, Aalap Desai, co-founder and CCO of TGTHR, feels, “It's like a big right swipe. Both are hungry and poised to do good work. I've noticed an obsession with good work and rule-breaking that's common in both too.”

However, Pallavi Chakravorty, the founder of Fundamental, a creative agency, asserts that there is no definitive rule that start-ups are essential to independent businesses. Fundamental isn’t even two, and we’ve already catered to tech giants, 100-year-old legacy FMCG brands, start-ups, and challengers.”

While start-ups can serve as testing grounds for brave work, Chakravorty adds that they also demand tangible results.

Similarly, Krishnan, feels that as the market grows, agencies, whether big or small, must be ready to cater to all. He says start-ups like working with independent agencies because "founders like working with founders."

"Like independent agencies, start-ups are also founder-led so work and decisions are made much faster and if the energy and partnership are good, you can execute some great work. However, today large-scale brands are also trusting independent agencies with their important campaigns," says Devaiah Bopana, co-founder of Moonshot.

Changing campaign dynamics

The trend of launching quicker, short-lived campaigns is becoming increasingly prevalent among independent agencies. This approach allows them to capitalise on real-time marketing opportunities and social media trends.

However, as brands begin to recognise the value of sustained engagement over fleeting campaigns, there may be a shift toward more integrated marketing strategies that combine both short-term and long-term brand building.

As market dynamics evolve, there is potential for these brands to engage more frequently with independent agencies for innovative campaigns that keep pace with consumer expectations.

“The big agencies are too divided internally. There is a projection of collaboration externally that generally falls apart once the work starts. It might be because of scale or because of people. The bottom line is that it exsists. On the other hand, in the case of independent agencies, the smaller size, increased attention, people, departments, services and culture is in sync. This sounds simple but when it comes to work, this in my opinion is a make or break for you the work. This can not only help us survive but thrive." Aalap Desai, co-founder and CCO TGTHR

Chakravorty dispels the notion that only indies are creating short-lived campaigns or that legacy brands solely work with networks. "The overall shelf life of campaigns has decreased, and everyone is participating," she observes.

"But what we should be asking is, are those in-and-out campaigns creating the desired impact, or are they the nudge-nudge-wink-wink sort of work created purely to cause ripples within our industry?"

Challenges for independent agencies to tackle

Despite thriving in the market as well as shining in the awards space among big sharks, the biggest challenges, according to leaders for independent agencies, often revolve around new business acquisition and client retention.

While acquiring new clients is critical for growth, retaining existing clients demands consistently delivering high-quality work and maintaining strong relationships.

“At Fundamental, we’re not good with self-promotion in any form. And that’s an understatement. So being top of the mind is our biggest challenge. Retention and repeat projects have never been problems for us. Once marketers work with us, they keep coming back. Touch wood.” Pallavi Chakravorty, founder of Fundamental

Another critical factor in the survival and growth of independent agencies is their ability to create value over chasing volume.

Chakravorty emphasises, “Lean structures give us an edge. In Fundamental’s case, a lot of our people punch above their weight, and therefore we don’t need scores of warm bodies to switch off their videos and mark attendance on a client Zoom call. In fact, when the rubber hit the road, it pleasantly surprised us to discover that we could pull off logistically and procedurally complex jobs of incredible scale with a team of not more than four or five creatives, studio, and account management pros.”

According to Desai, this is an issue seen across the board: “That part of the job doesn't change in both profiles. Both independent and network agencies have to address it every year. If you are in advertising, this is something you have to solve till you are here.”

The future of independent agencies

The future of independent advertising agencies in India appears promising but requires strategic navigation through challenges posed by larger networks. Their ability to innovate rapidly, foster strong relationships with start-ups, and adapt to changing market dynamics will be pivotal in defining their success in this competitive landscape.

For Fundamental, the way forward lies in focusing on what advertising does best—persuade, generate disproportionate ROI, and give brands a significant business advantage.

“To us,” Chakravorty says, “it’s about doing what only advertising can do: persuade the unpersuaded and create compelling, effective creativity. It’s tougher and more thankless than cracking a joke in lieu of an ad or trending for a few hours, but it’s immensely satisfying.”

Independent agencies’ success hinges on their agility, creativity, and ability to build meaningful relationships while navigating the complexities of the advertising landscape.