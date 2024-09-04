Swiggy's new ad is a chaotic meme-fest: Is the trend oversaturating meme marketing?

The Swiggy ad featuring various viral sensations holds significant potential, yet the execution, particularly in terms of production, falls short. The campaign appears rushed, with an overabundance of characters squeezed into a brief duration, leaving insufficient room for their personalities to truly emerge. Consequently, while the campaign may be remembered for the internet personalities involved, it is unlikely to make a lasting impression as a distinctive 'Swiggy' campaign.The core message becomes obscured by the clutter, reducing its impact on the average viewer. A longer format, allowing more time to develop each character, could have greatly enhanced the effectiveness of the concept.