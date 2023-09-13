Agoda names Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador

The brand will launch a new campaign with the actor in the month of November.
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is the new brand ambassador for Agoda in India, the digital travel platform announced today. Beyond the silver screen, Ayushmann’s passion for travel aligns seamlessly with Agoda’s goal to help travelers see the world for less.
“I am excited to partner with Agoda, a brand that shares my passion for travel” said Ayushmann Khurrana. “I always make sure there’s an upcoming trip in my calendar to look forward to and it’s great to see I’m not the only one, given how tourism is booming in India. I’m hoping that together with Agoda I can encourage even more Indians to travel and see the world for less.”
Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Krishna Rathi, country director of India, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Agoda, said “We are ecstatic to announce Ayushmann Khuranna as the new face of Agoda in India. His genuine persona, versatility, and zeal to always deliver the best are perfectly aligned with what the Agoda brand aspires to be for Indian travelers.”
The upcoming brand campaign in India featuring Ayushmann Khurrana is expected to launch in November and will be Agoda’s first ad in India since the successful ‘No More Drama!’ campaign.