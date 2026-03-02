AiCandy turns Musk, Altman & Bezos into gym founders in viral AI ad

A deepfake ad featuring aged versions of Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos has gained traction across social media, accumulating millions of views and drawing attention from tech and advertising circles.

The 40-second video, titled Energym, is a satirical mockumentary by Belgian AI startup AiCandy. Set in 2036, it depicts a future where AI and robotics have replaced 80% of jobs following a fictional 2026 stock market crash.

In response, the three tech leaders launch 'Energym', a fictional company that recruits unemployed humans to generate electricity for AI systems through gym workouts, cycling, and rowing.

The AI-generated likenesses deliver lines in corporate interview style. An ageing Elon Musk says, "What if we could use the energy of humans to power the machines that took away their jobs?" Jeff Bezos follows: "They have no money, but they do have a lot of time on their hands." Sam Altman adds: "The less they actually did physical work, the more they wanted to appear as if they did."

The clip was posted on February 25, 2026 on Instagram by AiCandy and later reposted across other social media platforms, pushing its total viewership into the millions.

Among those who shared it was Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who reposted the Energym video on X with the caption 'Perfect AI age ad !!'

Why did the Energym ad go viral?

The film picks up on two real concerns around AI. One, the massive amounts of electricity needed to run AI systems. Two, the growing worry that AI will take away jobs. The tech industry has extensively discussed both issues, with reports from firms such as Goldman Sachs predicting significant job losses.

The film connects the two sides. People who lost their jobs to AI are now put to work in gyms, cycling and rowing to produce the electricity that keeps AI running. The entire production resembles a sophisticated corporate advertisement, featuring deepfakes of Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Jeff Bezos. The viewers have compared it to the famous NetflixBlack Mirror series.

About AiCandy

Jan De Loore and Hans Buyse founded AiCandy in Belgium in 2025. The company describes itself as a creative video agency fusing human creativity with artificial intelligence to produce campaign videos for brands.