Air India awards its creative mandate to McCann Worldgroup

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'Global Airline with an Indian Heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."