Air India awards its creative mandate to McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, after a multi-agency pitch, has won the creative account of Air India.
The agency will develop a new brand platform and a comprehensive range of multi-channel marketing communication. The selection process for this partnership entailed a rigorous evaluation as part of an exhaustive multi-agency pitch.
Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'Global Airline with an Indian Heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."
Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific, led the pitch alongside a dedicated team of local and global partners.
Expressing his delight, Joshi said, "Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. Our McCann Global CEO, Daryl Lee, has genuinely supported and guided us. Also, support and input came in from Harjot Singh (Global CSO) and John Wright who were an integral part of the pitch along with the stellar senior management colleagues Jitender Dabas, Alok Lall, Ashish Chakravarty, and their teams.
