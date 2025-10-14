Air India Express celebrates meaningful travel in new campaign

Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has unveiled one of its largest brand campaigns — “Xplore More, Xpress More” — celebrating the transformative power of travel and the connections it creates. The campaign marks a key milestone for the airline as it expands its reach to 60 destinations across South Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia with a growing fleet of 115 aircraft, including 50 new planes.

Conceptualised with Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG) and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the campaign captures the evolving brand identity of Air India Express — one rooted in warmth, authenticity, and the joy of exploration. The central film follows a spirited traveller exploring India and beyond, immersing herself in new experiences that reflect the airline’s promise of connection and discovery.

Siddhartha Butalia, chief marketing officer at Air India Express, said: “Two years ago, we launched our new brand identity as India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline. With our scale and differentiated service, we now deliver a flying experience that is both unique and memorable, inviting a new generation of flyers to discover themselves as they explore the world around them.”

Complementing the master TVC, shorter films highlight the airline’s in-flight dining and cushioned leather seating, bringing its signature comfort and service to life. Dibakar Banerjee called the approach “a courageous decision” to break away from conventional airline storytelling, while Russell Barrett, chief creative experience officer at OAG, described it as “an invitation to explore and express oneself freely.”

Blending smart technology with Indian hospitality, Air India Express continues to position itself as an airline that’s not just about travel, but about creating experiences that inspire.