Air India unlocks 'Window of Possibilities' with XP&D

"The performance was a symphony for the senses, with each note resonating with the soul and setting the mood for the rest of the event. They indeed provided an exceptional kick-start to the show. Air India's new branding is a testament to its history and ambitions for the future, with its new logo, the Vista, inspired by the golden window frame of the window of possibilities. The new logo represents an ideal, showcasing the brand's daily commitment to reaching greater heights! XP&D collaborated with the Air India team to ensure their new brand image was brought to life in a larger-than-life way, incorporating anamorphic technology to craft an incredible show," says Chanda Singh, CEO XP&D.