Airtel Payments Bank has introduced a new campaign positioning itself as the Safe Second Account. The initiative promotes safe digital banking habits, especially as more people use UPI, online shopping, and digital subscriptions. It encourages customers to protect their main savings account by using a second account for daily digital transactions.

The campaign stresses the importance of protecting money from fraud and teaches users to separate everyday digital payments from their primary account through Airtel Payments Bank’s Safe Second Account.







This account is designed for users who are cautious about online transactions or want added safety. It allows daily digital payments while protecting the main account and offers up to 6.5%* interest, instant account opening, zero balance requirement, payment alerts, and additional security features.

The tagline “Is Bank ko aapke paise nhi, aapki safety chahiye” reflects the focus on consumer safety. Developed by creative agency Fundamental and executed by production house eQuinoxx, the campaign highlights risks of relying on a single bank account and promotes the idea of a safer alternative.

The campaign will be promoted nationwide across television, print, digital platforms, social media, outdoor, cinema, influencer tie-ups, and third-party apps.