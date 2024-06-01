AJIO's 'Public Apology' in the TOI newspaper isn't quite what it seems

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand is plugging its Big Bold Sale via a satirical print ad.
AJIO, the online fashion retailer, has taken an unconventional approach in its latest advertisement campaign. In today’s Bengaluru edition of The Times of India, readers were greeted with an eye-catching headline, "Unconditional Public Apology," which, at first glance, suggests that the brand is issuing a formal apology for a significant blunder. However, a deeper look into the body of the ad makes it evident that AJIO has employed a clever ruse to capture attention and promote their ongoing AJIO Big Bold Sale.
The advert, a mix of witty and highbrow language, playfully "apologises" for the chaos induced by their irresistible discounts, which offer a minimum of 50% off. The text is replete with tongue-in-cheek apologies for a variety of humorous grievances caused by the sale's success. These include sartorial dilemmas from over-shopping, financial detours from splurging, and the spatial inconveniences of housing new wardrobes full of discounted fashion finds.
One cannot help but notice the sophisticated and somewhat sardonic tone of the ad. It employs a level of English that is seldom seen in typical print advertisements, characterised by its ornate vocabulary and complex sentence structures. Terms such as "sartorial dilemmas," "prodigious arrival," and "involuntary reduction of shared living spaces" inject a dose of elegance and wit, setting the ad apart from the usual straightforward marketing pitches.
This strategy appears to be aimed at not only capturing the reader's attention but also appealing to their intellect and sense of humour. By using such erudite language, AJIO may be engaging a more discerning audience, potentially enhancing brand perception and memorability. The ad’s playful tone is accentuated with words like "alleviating sartorial dilemmas" and "ensuing tribulations," turning mundane shopping complaints into a comical read.
The decision to frame a promotional ad as a public apology leverages the element of surprise. Readers, initially braced for a serious confession, find themselves tricked by the exaggerated apologies for situations that are, in reality, enviable outcomes of a successful shopping spree.
The tongue-in-cheek apologies cover a gamut of whimsical scenarios. AJIO mockingly expresses regret for customers’ confusion over too many airport outfits, the need to downgrade holiday plans due to overspending on fashion, and the clutter of new parcels that reduce living space. It even addresses fitness enthusiasts whose new gym attire remains unused, poking fun at the universal procrastination of fitness resolutions.
Lastly, the concluding segment of AJIO's advertisement addresses those who have not yet downloaded the AJIO app, while tapping into the pervasive phenomenon of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out).