AJIO's 'Public Apology' in the TOI newspaper isn't quite what it seems

AJIO, the online fashion retailer, has taken an unconventional approach in its latest advertisement campaign. In today’s Bengaluru edition of The Times of India, readers were greeted with an eye-catching headline, "Unconditional Public Apology," which, at first glance, suggests that the brand is issuing a formal apology for a significant blunder. However, a deeper look into the body of the ad makes it evident that AJIO has employed a clever ruse to capture attention and promote their ongoing AJIO Big Bold Sale.