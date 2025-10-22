Akasa Air captures festive warmth in new Diwali campaign

Akasa Air has launched its Diwali campaign, ‘Fly Home to Happiness’, celebrating the emotion and warmth of homecomings during the festive season. The campaign highlights the joy of reuniting with loved ones and the significance of shared experiences that make Diwali special.

In a digital-first world dominated by virtual greetings, the campaign focuses on genuine human connection - the small but meaningful moments of togetherness like sharing sweets, laughter, and stories. It also acknowledges that for many, home isn’t just a place but a feeling, found in cities and celebrations across India.

Through its digital storytelling, ‘Fly Home to Happiness’ reflects Akasa Air’s commitment to creating thoughtful travel experiences. From offering seat selection and Café Akasa’s festive menu to pet-friendly travel options through Pets on Akasa, the campaign underscores how the airline aims to make every journey comfortable and memorable.





The film reinforces the airline’s people-focused approach, ensuring that whether passengers are returning home or discovering new destinations, they do so with ease and care.

The campaign also aligns with Akasa’s growing focus on customer-friendly innovations -such as Café Akasa’s gourmet meal service, Pets on Akasa, and QuietFlights. Its fleet design emphasises passenger comfort, featuring spacious seating, USB charging ports, and thoughtful add-on options like Akasa GetEarly and Akasa Holidays.

With ‘Fly Home to Happiness’, Akasa Air positions itself as more than just a carrier - it’s a companion in every traveller’s festive journey, celebrating connection, comfort, and the spirit of homecoming.