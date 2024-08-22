Akshay Kumar encourages consumers to select RR Kabel's FIREX LS0H-EBXL wires for safety

Speaking on the launch of the TVC, Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director at R R Kabel, commented, “Our goal with this campaign is to raise awareness about the critical need for choosing the right quality wires for your homes. We want to dispel the myth that fire alone is the main danger during an outbreak. In reality, it’s the toxic smoke that poses the greatest threat to life. At RR Kabel, safety has always been our priority, and we continue to innovate to ensure our products meet the highest standards of protection.”