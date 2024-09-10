Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy nightlife during day with FabriCare’s blackout curtains

Ajay Arora, managing director of D’Décor Home Fabrics said, “There is not a single quality manufacturing system in India that produces four pass blackouts in wide width which meets the performance and aesthetic standards required by all the hotels and high-end homes in India. FabriCare bridges this gap. Our blackout curtains eliminate the need for a separate fabric lining as the fabric itself is finished to make it inherently blackout, fusing beauty, functionality and convenience to enhance our consumers’ living spaces. With this campaign, we are confident that the message of innovation and sophistication will resonate deeply with our audience.”