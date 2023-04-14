Alia Bhatt prods young, contemporary women to remain true to their identity in Titan Raga's latest campaign

The film captures Alia Bhatt adorned in vibrant power-glam and minimalistic-chic looks, symbolizing the proudly fashionable and boldly independent, modern day woman. Adopting a light-hearted and buoyant tone, the actor is seen picking up Raga watches, each symbolic of a distinctive feature and talking about the judgements society makes, regardless of one’s choices. She goes on to pose a compelling question with the adage “Par in sab ki wajah se, khud se pyar karna chhod doge kya?” prompting women to rise beyond people’s opinions and unabashedly live life on their own terms, all this, while representing Titan Raga as a contemporary, artful, unprejudiced companion. Creative incorporation of the legendary Titan symphony elevates the message and tops off the campaign on a memorable note.