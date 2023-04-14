Alia Bhatt prods young, contemporary women to remain true to their identity in Titan Raga's latest campaign

The Love Yourself Boldly campaign has been conceptualized by Ogilvy.
Raga by Titan, a brand known for its exquisite collection of timepieces and considered narratives on the individuality and uniqueness of every woman, announces the launch of its latest campaign, Love Yourself Boldly. Featuring the dynamic and feisty, Alia Bhatt, the new TVC urges women to unapologetically be themselves.
The film captures Alia Bhatt adorned in vibrant power-glam and minimalistic-chic looks, symbolizing the proudly fashionable and boldly independent, modern day woman. Adopting a light-hearted and buoyant tone, the actor is seen picking up Raga watches, each symbolic of a distinctive feature and talking about the judgements society makes, regardless of one’s choices. She goes on to pose a compelling question with the adage “Par in sab ki wajah se, khud se pyar karna chhod doge kya?” prompting women to rise beyond people’s opinions and unabashedly live life on their own terms, all this, while representing Titan Raga as a contemporary, artful, unprejudiced companion. Creative incorporation of the legendary Titan symphony elevates the message and tops off the campaign on a memorable note.
Sirish Chandrashekar, marketing head at Titan, said, "We are thrilled to launch the #LoveYourselfBoldly campaign which aligns with the brand’s continued endeavour to normalise a woman’s choice to put herself above all else. The philosophy is reflective in the evolution of our product designs and powerful storytelling, that has found strong resonance with young contemporary women of today. Having broken several preconceptions in her own journey, Alia Bhatt is an ideal choice to augment the message of the campaign.”
Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, said, “Isn’t it great when a fabulous brand asset, like the Titan tune, can be adapted and used creatively to convey different messages and connect with audiences in new ways? In this case, it delivers a bold ‘no’ in the face of the judgments the world throws at you. Only when you love yourself boldly, can you confidently reject these judgments to cultivate self-love.”
