Alia Bhatt’s Sawalia returns to help Ayushmann Khurrana in a new JSW Paints ad

She knows where you can get the paint that’s anti-stain, non-toxic and blocks germs.
Helping Ayushmann Khurrana choose the best paint is the returning Sawalia, an Alia Bhat character who knows what is a good choice and what is not. Today, she’s helping Khurrana understand JSW Paints are the best basis their anti-stain, non-toxic, and germ-blocking properties.
Sundaresan A.S, Joint MD & CEO, JSW Paints said, “As we build the paint company of the future, our aim is to help consumers make an informed choice. The insight behind this campaign is that often consumers blindly go ahead with what is being offered, without knowing what they get.”
“Sawalia, an agent provocateur, continues to nudge consumers to ask the right questions and make the right choice! The campaign aims to assure its audience that it is indeed possible for a single paint brand to have it all. However, the only way to find out the benefits is by taking the initiative to ask.”
Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India said, “Consumers in this category tend to be "sleep buyers" and make purchases based on perception or repeating past usage. JSW Paint’s innovations have enabled a range of paints complete with a far superior set of benefits. The JSW Paints Halo Campaign is a way to awaken the Indian consumers and get them to demand more from their paint by asking questions.”