Allen Solly appoints Sania Mirza as its first brand ambassador

Allen Solly has unveiled a new campaign featuring Sania Mirza, the brand’s first-ever ambassador for Allen Solly Womenswear. The campaign introduces its latest collection of handbags designed to combine style and functionality for contemporary women.

In the film, Sania Mirza is seen carrying Allen Solly’s new handbags, each reflecting modern design and versatility. The collection is aimed at women who express themselves with confidence and individuality.

Richa Pai, chief business officer, Allen Solly, said: “With this campaign, we bring alive the spirit of Allen Solly Womenswear through a collection of handbags that truly celebrate elegance and self-expression. Sania carries these bags with her signature confidence and ease, making every piece come alive on screen. We are excited to bring our consumers statement bags that are stylish, practical, and a reflection of their individuality.”

Tithi Ghosh, president, Ogilvy South, said: “Allen Solly bags have been seen on the arms of young, cool, stylish women and are the preferred choice for a growing tribe of fashionistas. The first ever campaign for Allen Solly bags features an icon from sports, Sania Mirza. She has always been known for delivering the perfect shots on and off the court."



"Her stylish and highly engaging personality perfectly complements the striking Allen Solly handbags. We spun a charming story that weaves together Sania's style with our range of stylish handbags, where the bags find a fan even before Sania herself. Under Joyeeta Patpatia’s direction, the film brings together style, an international vibe, and modernity in a way that will resonate with today’s audience.”

The campaign film highlights the vibrancy and elegance of the collection. It combines Sania Mirza’s personality with the handbags to position them as style essentials. The campaign will run across digital platforms and in stores nationwide.

Allen Solly’s handbag range includes totes, satchels, slings, and backpacks, available in more than 135 stores and on leading e-commerce platforms.