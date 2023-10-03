Allu Arjun highlights importance of comfort and savings in redBus' latest campaign

The second ad-film is set at a bus station in Nashik and stars Allu Arjun in the lead, along with actor Girish Kulkarni in a supporting role. This film enunciates the pride and emotions associated with people and culture, as well as their dreams and aspirations and connects it with the option of seat selection on redBus. Allu Arjun plays the leader of a dhol tasha band. When the former complains about the dhol occupying space, the latter explains that their dhol is not 'samaan' (luggage) but a symbol of 'sammaan' (pride). The film also elaborates on the seat selection feature offered by redBus. Viewers also witness the route of the bus - ‘Nashik to Pune’, emphasising the fact that redBus undertakes bookings on short routes.