Allu Arjun highlights importance of comfort and savings in redBus' latest campaign

The two 30-second ad-films were released innovatively as a ‘leak’ on fan pages of the actor on Instagram.
redBus, an online bus ticketing platform, has rolled out a marketing campaign, ahead of the festive season, to enunciate its proposition of providing people with the most convenient, seamless and cost-effective bus booking and travel experience. In order to communicate and engage with its wide customer base, the online bus ticketing major roped in Allu Arjun, who is also the enterprise’s brand ambassador, to deliver two ad-films in his unique style, enhancing the emotional appeal of the brand.
The campaign’s narrative connects with redBus’ broader messaging of ‘Apno ko, sapno ko kareeb laye’, which positions redBus as an enabler that bridges the gulf between people and their loved ones, as well as their professional aspirations, by making their travel a convenient, seamless affair. It further deliberates on two major aspects of the bus seat reservation process that makes a huge difference to travellers - the option of selecting the desired seats, as well as the discounts on offer. In keeping with the playful character of the ads, the two 30-second ad-films were released innovatively as a ‘leak’ on fan pages of the actor on Instagram.
About the ad-films:
One of the two ad-films is set at a bus station in Indore and revolves around the protagonist, Allu Arjun, who plays a second generation entrepreneur, with a vision to make it big and believes in providing for his employees to garner their loyalty and perseverance. Though employee welfare is a priority for him and he offers his employee the comfort of a luxury AC bus for work related travel, he is smart enough to also net a good discount while booking the seat on redBus- a win for both. This film highlights the benefits associated with booking a seat on redBus, for the discounts on offer. The film also casts actor Bharat Bhatia alongside Allu Arjun.
The second ad-film is set at a bus station in Nashik and stars Allu Arjun in the lead, along with actor Girish Kulkarni in a supporting role. This film enunciates the pride and emotions associated with people and culture, as well as their dreams and aspirations and connects it with the option of seat selection on redBus. Allu Arjun plays the leader of a dhol tasha band. When the former complains about the dhol occupying space, the latter explains that their dhol is not 'samaan' (luggage) but a symbol of 'sammaan' (pride). The film also elaborates on the seat selection feature offered by redBus. Viewers also witness the route of the bus - ‘Nashik to Pune’, emphasising the fact that redBus undertakes bookings on short routes.
Thus, the first film highlights the aspect of savings, while booking on redBus and the second one focusses on the convenience of choosing a seat while booking, tying both narratives to the larger narrative of ‘Apno ko, sapno ko kareeb laye’.