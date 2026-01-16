Aludecor flags fire safety risks with new ACP testing campaign

Aludecor has rolled out a new television and digital campaign that draws attention to fire safety and material performance issues in aluminium composite panels (ACP) used at construction sites.

The campaign is built around short, on-site narratives that highlight common problems such as colour fading, fire safety lapses and panel delamination. These issues, the films suggest, often emerge when material selection is driven by price or unverified claims rather than tested performance.

Actor Amit Sial appears in the films as a contractor who uses everyday site situations to underline the campaign’s central message around testing and trust. The line “Iss liye test nahi toh… trust nahi” anchors the communication.

Alongside the films, the company has also highlighted its internal testing processes, stating that its ACP products undergo multiple quality and performance checks covering durability, fire resistance and long-term reliability. The campaign links these tests to real-world outcomes shown on site.

The initiative also draws attention to the company’s decision to open its NABL-accredited in-house R&D and fire testing facilities to the ACP industry. According to the campaign, samples for testing are to be collected directly from materials supplied at project sites. All tests are conducted in a brand-blind and anonymised manner, without disclosing brand, customer or project details.

The campaign positions testing as a shared industry responsibility, particularly for fabricators and contractors who face reputational and safety risks if materials fail on site.

Commenting on the campaign, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya, founder & CMD, Aludecor, said: “The biggest risk of material failure is borne by the fabricator. Our intent with this movement is to arm them with facts, transparency, and the confidence to demand testing. When materials are tested fairly and honestly, trust follows, and that trust ultimately saves lives and livelihoods.”

The campaign is being released across television and digital platforms, with additional outdoor and on-ground outreach targeted at fabricators and construction stakeholders.