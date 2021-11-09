Amazon delivers a poignant note on anxiety and kindness post lockdown in its Christmas ad

British singer Adele’s new single from her upcoming album ‘30’ is the ad’s soundtrack.
The past 18 months were ravaging, getting on with life is worse. Amazon’s Christmas ad shines a light on how cases of anxiety in young adults are on the rise because of the effects on well being caused by the pandemic.
The ad, made by Lucky Generals, follows a young woman getting on with her life post the lockdown(s) but peek below the surface and you see her struggle with everyday events like a college lecture or walking through the streets.
Her neighbour notices these signs after listening to the news about the rise in anxiety among young adults because of the pandemic. She decides to send the young woman a gift through Amazon and forges a connection with her and tells her without saying it out loud, "you’re not alone".
And throughout the ad, you can listen to Adele and a chorus sing “Just Hold On” applying a soothing touch of comfort and hope.
Ed Smith, EU GM of Integrated Marketing at Amazon said: “This holiday season will be shaped by what we've experienced during the pandemic. The past 18 months have been challenging for people across the globe, including many young adults.”
“Our time together cannot be taken for granted. So this year, whilst the world will not be totally back to normal, opportunities for kindness and connection will take on a newfound importance.”
Last year (2020), Amazon’s Christmas ad told us a story of resilience and that the show must go on, pandemic or not.
This year, Christmas ads from Disney and John Lewis & Partners have focused on themes that comfort and reassure. Two acts we desperately need.
