Amazon goes the 'atmanirbhar' route with its Made in India, Made for India print ad

And with the bourgeoning anti-China sentiment, most foreign brands have made sure to reaffirm their origins. Nokia's social media post read, "Born in Finland. Trusted in India." Thus, it's not surprising to see Amazon India's communication line in the print ad where it extols its sellers and delivery partners. The e-commerce giant is an American by origin but wants everyone to know it's as Indian as one can get. This also helps it wade depper into the complex Indian retail networks and present itself as the one stop destination for buyers and sellers.