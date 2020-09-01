Amazon goes the 'atmanirbhar' route with its Made in India, Made for India print ad

Post the success of its Prime Day sale, the e-commerce giant is seen reaffirming its Indianess with this ad.
Amazon India's print ad across broadsheets on August 31, 2020, is a striking insight into the minds of brands' communication going forward.
The ad read "Made in India. Made for India. Lakhs of India sellers, artisans, and delivery partners are together in this journey of delivering smiles to homes across the country."
It comes after Amazon's biggest Prime Day sale that began on on August 6 (midnight) and ended at midnight on August 7. "209 SMB sellers became crorepatis," read Amazon India's blog during Prime Day sale. With the participation of over 91,000 small traders, "this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses," said the e-commerce giant.
Ever since Prime Minister Modi urged India to become 'atmanirbhar', brands have taken it their stride and tried to communicate the same to their existing audience and potential ones.
And with the bourgeoning anti-China sentiment, most foreign brands have made sure to reaffirm their origins. Nokia's social media post read, "Born in Finland. Trusted in India." Thus, it's not surprising to see Amazon India's communication line in the print ad where it extols its sellers and delivery partners. The e-commerce giant is an American by origin but wants everyone to know it's as Indian as one can get. This also helps it wade depper into the complex Indian retail networks and present itself as the one stop destination for buyers and sellers.