Amazon India launches third edition of its #AmazonGotMyBack campaign

The digital film shows Rajan, owner of Dylan’s Café in Manali, delve upon how he was discouraged by people when he decided to open a café in Manali. While, Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who extensively travels with her daughter, Raahat, was asked by people how she would arrange thing that her daughter needs while travelling. The film further shows that while Rajan faced certain challenges for a few years, he was able to source the finest coffee variants and other ingredients for his café, from across the country through Amazon. “Ek pal ke liye laga tha ke life ho jayegi a little off track, lekin fir yaad aaya #AmazonGotMyBack,” says Rajan in the film. Similarly, the film shows how Sonia relied on Amazon to get everything delivered across different locations for Raahat, while travelling together. "Rahi baat Raahat ki zarooraton ki, uske liye Amazon hai na,” adds Sonia.