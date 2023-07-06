Amazon India launches third edition of its #AmazonGotMyBack campaign

The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back.
Ahead of Prime Day 2023, Amazon India has announced the third edition of its campaign, #AmazonGotMyBack with a brand film to showcase the convenience it offers to customers across India. #AmazonGotMyBack is a campaign that calls for customers’ unique experiences of how Amazon's reach, combined with on-time and reliable deliveries have helped them in a time of need. Amazon India’s significant investment in strengthening its network has enabled Amazon to deliver customer packages to 100% of the serviceable pin codes in India and have continued to invest in speed with expansion of 1-day, Same Day and Faster Than Same Day network.
The campaign focuses on situations where customers needed something urgently or at a remote location and Amazon got their back with its on-time delivery and widespread reach. The campaign film shares the stories of two protagonists – Rajan, a café owner from Manali and Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who are both Amazon customers. The film simultaneously highlights the real challenges both individuals faced initially and how Amazon got their back when they needed it the most.
The digital film shows Rajan, owner of Dylan’s Café in Manali, delve upon how he was discouraged by people when he decided to open a café in Manali. While, Sonia Kotak, a mom influencer who extensively travels with her daughter, Raahat, was asked by people how she would arrange thing that her daughter needs while travelling. The film further shows that while Rajan faced certain challenges for a few years, he was able to source the finest coffee variants and other ingredients for his café, from across the country through Amazon. “Ek pal ke liye laga tha ke life ho jayegi a little off track, lekin fir yaad aaya #AmazonGotMyBack,” says Rajan in the film. Similarly, the film shows how Sonia relied on Amazon to get everything delivered across different locations for Raahat, while travelling together. "Rahi baat Raahat ki zarooraton ki, uske liye Amazon hai na,” adds Sonia.
Talking about the third edition of the #AmazonGotMyBack campaign, Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Amazon Logistics, India says, “At Amazon, we constantly strive to make the delivery experience convenient for our customers through our unparalleled reach in the hinterlands of the country with reliable and on-time deliveries. #AmazonGotMyBack campaign gives all of us, especially our associates who work behind the scenes across operations network, an opportunity to see real and unique experiences of our customers.”
For last mile delivery, Amazon India has different programs through which we deliver packages to customers. These programs include Delivery Service Partner (DSP), I Have Space (IHS) and Amazon Flex. These enable the company to fulfill our delivery promises, thereby improving the delivery experience for customers. As a Prime member, customers get unlimited free within 1-day or Same Day on eligible items from India’s largest online store (Amazon.in!) across the country. Prime items that are not eligible for free one-day or two-day delivery will always qualify for free standard delivery with no minimum purchase value. With these programs in place, we deliver to the hinterlands of the country, across different terrains, and provide convenience and accessibility to customers.