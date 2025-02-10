Amazon MX Player highlights MX Vdesi’s global content with Jackie Shroff in new ad

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service today unveiled a brand film starring Jackie Shroff as he navigates through challenges with on-the-go solutions from Yatra Online (Yatra.com). The brand film brings MX Vdesi to the forefront, the international content library of the service featuring Korean, Turkish, and Mandarin shows that are dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for viewers to watch, absolutely free.

The brand film in association with Yatra highlights how booking through Yatra’s platform ensures a smooth, hassle-free journey at the best prices with Jackie Shroff bringing in his signature swag. While he assures the travellers of a great experience, he reveals that what will stand out in their upcoming journey is his Bhidu, Amazon MX Player providing non-stop free entertainment with titles ranging from K-Dramas, and Mandarin Dramas to Hindi blockbusters, action-packed thrillers, and laugh-out-loud comedies.

Entertainment meets Edutainment in Amazon MX Player’s brand film with Duolingo as Jackie Shroff relies on Duo to help order food at a restaurant where he is unfamiliar with the language. Jackie goes on to mention how learning new languages does not only help in such instances but also helps watch Korean, Turkish, and Mandarin shows that are available on Amazon MX Player. For those who are still learning, there’s still an easy way out with the available titles dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for audiences to watch.

Speaking about the partnership, Aruna Daryanani, director, Amazon MX Player, shared, “At Amazon MX Player, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage our audience, and collaborating with brands to communicate our message using sung quirky, fun brand films. Partnering with Yatra and Duolingo allows us to blend entertainment with utility, making streaming even more engaging. We look forward to more such creative collaborations that bring fresh, entertaining content to our users for absolutely free.”

Commenting on the brand films and partnership with Amazon MX Player, Dhruv Shringi, whole-time director cum CEO, Yatra, said, “We are thrilled to have joined forces with Amazon MX Player on this innovative and engaging campaign. We believe that travel should be seamless, enjoyable, and memorable, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with that vision. With Jackie Shroff bringing his inimitable charm to this campaign, it’s a testament to the power of creative collaborations in delivering a complete and enjoyable experience to our customers.”

Amazon MX Player offers premium content to audiences across India for free. These include award-winning scripted series, reality shows, international content dubbed in local languages and more. The service is available through its apps on mobile, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.