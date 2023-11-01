Amazon Prime launches ‘Sabki Zubaan Par Prime’ starring Manoj Bajpayee

The ad film opens with Srikant Tiwari, The Family Man’s character, asking for suggestions on what to watch. He is soon flooded with a barrage of recommendations. From his makeup artist to his gym-trainer and even strangers suggesting popular Amazon originals, he finds himself at the receiving end of must-watch recommendations, from everyone he encounters. An aha moment follows as he soon realizes what he already intuitively felt, that Prime Video is the home for content that everyone is watching and talking about!