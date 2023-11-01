Amazon Prime launches ‘Sabki Zubaan Par Prime’ starring Manoj Bajpayee

Prime Video has unveiled a new campaign to reaffirm its position as the home for popular shows and movies in India.
Amazon Prime has released a new campaign that reinforces the brand’s position as the exclusive home for the popular and talked about shows in the nation. Through a tongue-in-cheek film featuring Manoj Bajpayee, the campaign humorously underscores the fandom that Prime Video’s shows and movies enjoy amongst Indian consumers.
The ad film opens with Srikant Tiwari, The Family Man’s character, asking for suggestions on what to watch. He is soon flooded with a barrage of recommendations. From his makeup artist to his gym-trainer and even strangers suggesting popular Amazon originals, he finds himself at the receiving end of must-watch recommendations, from everyone he encounters. An aha moment follows as he soon realizes what he already intuitively felt, that Prime Video is the home for content that everyone is watching and talking about!
The film will be supported by a 360-degree campaign on TV, digital, social media and outdoor along with social innovations that bring the premise of the film alive.
Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India, said, “This campaign originates from a simple consumer observation – there are so many shows of ours that fans and customers passionately recommend to their friends, family and sometimes even strangers! We wanted to celebrate that fandom. We take the opportunity to ignite such fandom very seriously and I am confident our future lineup of shows and movies will continue to inspire and entertain our customers.”
Manoj Bajpayee, who plays himself in the ad campaign, said, “Streaming today has become an integral part of cultural conversations and our daily lives! Srikant Tiwari, has almost become an alter-ego for me – from being mobbed in airports in the smallest of Indian towns, to recognition at global forums, The Family Man has been loved by and talked about everywhere! This campaign effectively encapsulates this phenomenon with remarkable simplicity and relatability.”
"When you watch a great show or movie, you can’t help but recommend it. And since Prime Video has the most talked about shows of the year, we used that truth as our starting point. The only question left to answer was, who are they talking to? We went with the one man who probably needs no recommendations at all, The Family Man,” said Suyash Barve, executive creative director, MANJA.
Campaign Credits:
Director – Vinil Mathew
Production House – Breathless Films
Creative Agency – MANJA