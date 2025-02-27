Amazon Prime Video is on the hunt for a social media creative agency

Amazon Prime Video is looking out for a social media creative agency in India. Saumyaa Chitravanshi, the streaming platform's social media strategist shared a post on LinkedIn for the same.

Advertisment

"I’m on the lookout for social media creative agencies in India to collaborate with us. If you’ve worked with or know an agency that fits the bill, drop their name in the comments or DM me—I’d love to connect!" read her post.



The ideal agency should possess a strong background in social media marketing, with proven experience in executing high-impact digital campaigns for entertainment, media, or lifestyle brands. It should specialise in creative storytelling, trend-driven content creation, and audience engagement.

With this recent announcement, Amazon joins brands like Honasa Consumer and KFC India in seeking agency partnerships via social media.