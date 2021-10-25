Amazon Prime Video wants you off its platform this Diwali

But, don’t you dare leave the Amazon ecosystem.
Binge-watching has become second nature to many since last year’s pandemic induced lockdown(s). With nowhere to go, we pulled a blanket over our heads to watch our favourite shows on laptops, smartphones, and smart TVs.
Amazon Prime Video, the video streaming service from tech giant Amazon is cognizant of the fact and understands the influence it holds over us. Thus, this Diwali, it wants us to let go of it albeit for a day and celebrate the festival of lights with our friends and family.
And to drill this tough yet short break up, it got Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo) of ‘Four More Shots Please!’ fame and Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) of ‘Mirzapur’ fame.
What’s interesting is the subtle messaging of the ad about the whole Amazon ecosystem. Yes, please leave the Prime Video for a day to celebrate Diwali with your loved ones but what better way to prep for it than shopping on Amazon.com, the e-commerce giant.
The fact is Amazon’s video streaming services pushes people towards its e-commerce offering. As mentioned in The Indian Media Business: Pandemic and After by Vanita Kohli-Khandekar, ‘When we win a Golden Globe, it helps us sell more shoes’, said Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at a technology conference in 2016.