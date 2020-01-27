Amazon promotes Suno with videos of its celeb narrators

While audio books and podcasts have been on a surge globally, India is yet to see a major flare. But that hasn't stopped Amazon from trying every trick to reach out to listeners across the country.
In 2018, Amazon announced the launch of its paid audio content platform called Audible. The subscription based service offered, as the brand claims, 'over 200,000 audiobooks', for a monthly charge of Rs 199. But, the pursuit for customers hasn't stopped and the brand has now embarked upon yet another audio-oriented adventure with a new free service called Audible Suno.
Available exclusively to users in India, Audible Suno features more than 60 original and exclusive episodes in both Hindi and English. The services are available to users through a dedicated app for Android and iOS, both free of ads.
Going all out with the appeal, the brand has also roped in some top-tier celebrities, who have lent their voice for the audio content available on the platform. Listeners can lend an ear or two to some famous stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddique, Anurag Kashyap, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, among others.
What's more, the brand has also spread the word heavily across digital platforms. You can spot an Audible Suno promo on any of the mainstream digital platforms with the above mentioned celebrities giving you a glimpse of their narrations. Recently, the brand unveiled two exclusive ad spots featuring Tabu and Anurag Kashyap (one in each), in a bid to build awareness around the service.
Before these dedicated ad films, the brand promoted the service through a direct invitation by the celebs in their spots.