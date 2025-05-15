Amazon’s new ad turns a quiet balcony rivalry into a sweet friendship

Most of us dream of having a beautiful, aesthetically pleasing balcony. And once we’ve created that perfect little space, it’s hard to accept that someone else—especially a neighbour right across—could have an even better garden! Neighbours and a hint of jealousy often coexist in typical Indian settings.

That’s the insight Amazon India taps into in its latest campaign.

The ad features two women who enjoy spending time on their balconies—gardening, eating, partying, and of course, shopping on Amazon. The one-minute film is brought to life with a catchy original song that adds flair to their silent rivalry.

The film begins with the two humming contentedly on their balconies. One orders a denim outfit to outshine the other, prompting the younger woman to respond with a portable blender.

The friendly competition escalates—all thanks to Amazon’s quick delivery. But the ad ends on a sweet note, with the younger woman, played by Shivani Raghuvanshi (recently seen in the Dupahiya series), ordering a set of lights—not for herself, but to celebrate her neighbour’s perfectly curated garden.

The second woman is portrayed by Geetanjali Kulkarni, widely appreciated for her performance in the Gullak series. And if you’ve seen it, you’ll understand why she’s a perfect fit for this role.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign beautifully captures an unexpected friendship, while underlining Amazon’s message of making “Har Din Behtar” (every day better). As part of the campaign, Amazon has released three more ads following similar themes.

In the second film, a father bonds with his children over a multipurpose chopper he orders online. Another shows an elderly man teaching his grandson to shave using a new shaver delivered by Amazon. And the fourth features a woman buying a black dress to stick to the dress code for a girls' night party.

The campaign’s core message? Amazon encourages everyone to try something new—to make every day a little more special, both for yourself and the people around you.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Amazon has explored neighbour dynamics in its advertising. Last year, a campaign featured balcony conversations to promote their same-day delivery service.

In 2024, another film depicted a neighbour casually asking what the other ordered from Amazon that day—a subtle push to highlight Amazon’s growing focus on groceries and everyday essentials.