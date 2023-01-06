Amazon’s smiling boxes sprinkle some final holiday cheer

The singing boxes making a comeback after two years.
Cleaning up after a festival is something nobody looks forward to but it’s a task that needs to be done. E-comm and tech giant Amazon knows it well. Its new ad is a note of thank you to people for using its boxes as storage for all the Christmas decorations.
Amazon UK’s website says:
To wrap up the busy festive season, our latest campaign “Boxes” is a thank you to all our customers for letting Amazon be a part of their Christmas. We know that our Amazon delivery boxes have many different roles to play in our customers’ lives. From delivering important gifts during the festive season to storing Christmas decorations or other bits and bobs all year round, “Boxes” shines a light on our delivery boxes and how we’re always there for our customers.
The key highlight of the ad is the smiling boxes whose annual ads, in a way, have become a Christmas custom. They’re popularly known as the singing boxes.
Creative agency Lucky Generals which made the first three spots of the singing boxes says on its website, “In 2017, Amazon asked us to develop their first-ever global Holidays campaign. To tackle this brief, we hit upon a simple and universal insight: Amazon doesn’t just deliver cardboard packages, it puts smiles on people’s faces, all over the world.
We made Amazon’s iconic packages and one of their most iconic assets - their logo - the hero of the campaign. We animated the logo (which had previously been portrayed as an arrow from A-Z) so that it became a human smile. Then to dial up the emotions still further, we got our smiles singing popular feel-good tracks.”
During 2020 and 2021, Lucky Generals did not dole out the usual singing boxes and instead created ads which focused on optimism during the pandemic period and the Black Lives Matter movement.