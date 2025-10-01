AMD and Social Panga launch Durga Puja film blending AI and tradition

AMD and Social Panga have launched a Durga Puja film set in a Kolkata idol-making workshop. The film portrays the bond between an idol maker and a young creator, showing how human imagination and AI innovation complement each other.

Advertisment

The story reimagines Pujo as a metaphor for progress, where tradition and technology grow together. The campaign also highlights Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors, focusing on creativity and productivity while stressing that AI enhances, not replaces, human innovation.

Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, said: "Festive storytelling is always special, because it allows us to tap into emotions that connect deeply with people. With this Durga Puja film, we had the unique opportunity to weave together the beauty of human imperfections with the precision of AI. It is in this coming together of heart and technology that we were able to create something truly extraordinary."

Mukesh Bajpai, marketing head, AMD India, said: “At AMD, we believe technology should feel intuitive and humane; enhancing how we create and connect. The Durga Puja campaign 2025 was our way of showing how AI can blend in with our traditions and celebrate that spirit along with us!”

Durga Puja, a tribute to creation through idol-making and cultural expression, becomes the backdrop for this campaign. AMD positions AI as a partner to human imagination, echoing its philosophy: Together We Advance.