Amitabh Bachchan joins The Sarayu project as ambassador

The actor buys land in their development project in Ayodhya.
The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has onboarded Amitabh Bachchan as an ambassador and has secured land in the project- 'The Sarayu in Ayodhya'.
In their recent film, Bachchan signifies the economic potential of Ayodhya and also celebrates the city's profound spiritual significance. Ayodhya is currently experiencing an economic upswing, fueled by strategic investments and a renewed focus on infrastructural development.
Speaking about his investment in The Sarayu,the veteran actor,said, "I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital.”
Abhinandan Lodha– chairman, HoABL, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Amitabh Bachchan as the 'First Citizen' of The Sarayu, a monumental chapter in The House of Abhinandan Lodha's legacy. Mr. Bachchan’s association adds extraordinary prestige, turning The Sarayu into a symbol of Ayodhya's global spiritual significance.”
Its new app in India aims to simplify the land-buying process and allow customers to invest in parcels created by The House of Abhinandan Lodha.